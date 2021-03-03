Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.82.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.4% and a 60.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monopar Therapeutics Inc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

Based on Monopar Therapeutics Inc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $736.1K.

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing orphan oncology drugs. The company was founded by Chandler D. Robinson, Christopher M. Starr and Andrew P. Mazar in December 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, IL.