Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) Receives a Buy from Brookline Capital Markets

In a report released today, Kumaraguru Raja from Brookline Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.82, close to its 52-week low of $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 41.4% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcturus Therapeutics, SCYNEXIS, and Vaxart.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monopar Therapeutics Inc with a $25.50 average price target, implying a 453.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.00 and a one-year low of $4.28. Currently, Monopar Therapeutics Inc has an average volume of 18.55K.

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing orphan oncology drugs. The company was founded by Chandler D. Robinson, Christopher M. Starr and Andrew P. Mazar in December 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, IL.