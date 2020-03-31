Monolithic Power (MPWR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power (MPWR) today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monolithic Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $202.22, which is a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $188.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $193.11 and a one-year low of $114.84. Currently, Monolithic Power has an average volume of 398K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPWR in relation to earlier this year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.