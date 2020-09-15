Monolithic Power (MPWR) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Buy rating to Monolithic Power (MPWR) yesterday and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 74.6% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monolithic Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $285.25.

Based on Monolithic Power’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $186 million and net profit of $30.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $151 million and had a net profit of $20.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPWR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

