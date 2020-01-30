Monolithic Power (MPWR) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power (MPWR) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.50, close to its 52-week high of $184.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 74.9% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monolithic Power with a $195.50 average price target, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $197.00 price target.

Monolithic Power’s market cap is currently $7.71B and has a P/E ratio of 77.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.