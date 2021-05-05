Monolithic Power (MPWR) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Monolithic Power (MPWR) today and set a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $334.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 74.3% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monolithic Power with a $422.86 average price target, a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Monolithic Power’s market cap is currently $15.24B and has a P/E ratio of 103.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPWR in relation to earlier this year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.