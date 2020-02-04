Monolithic Power (MPWR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Oppenheimer gave Monolithic Power (NASDAQ: MPWR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Rosenblatt Securities. Analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.21, close to its 52-week high of $184.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 59.4% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Lattice Semicon, and Microchip.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.50, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Based on Monolithic Power’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $29.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $27.64 million.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.