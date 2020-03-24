Monolithic Power (MPWR) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power (MPWR) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Lattice Semicon, and Microchip.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.22, which is a 46.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Monolithic Power’s market cap is currently $6.24B and has a P/E ratio of 58.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPWR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.