Monolithic Power (MPWR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Monolithic Power (MPWR), with a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $367.60, close to its 52-week high of $406.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 80.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Allegro MicroSystems.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $432.00, representing a 17.0% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $420.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $406.75 and a one-year low of $130.12. Currently, Monolithic Power has an average volume of 464.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPWR in relation to earlier this year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.