Monness Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Pinterest (PINS)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.71, close to its 52-week low of $10.11.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 63.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Pinterest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.37, representing a 101.5% upside. In a report issued on March 18, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Pinterest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $400 million and GAAP net loss of $35.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $273 million and had a net profit of $47.02 million.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.