Monness Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Pinterest (PINS)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.91.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 77.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Pinterest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.98.

The company has a one-year high of $89.90 and a one-year low of $15.82. Currently, Pinterest has an average volume of 13.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PINS in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2000, California-based Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company operates a pinboard-style photo-sharing website and allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies.