Monness Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Twilio (TWLO)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Twilio (TWLO) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $256.96.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 78.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $297.75 average price target, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its platform consists of the following layers: engagement cloud, programmable communications cloud, and super network. The engagement cloud software addresses use cases like account security and contact centers and is a set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that handles the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement. The Programmable communications cloud software is a set of APIs that enables developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. The super network is a software layer that allows customers’ software to communicate with connected devices globally. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

