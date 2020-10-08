Monness Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Slack Technologies (WORK)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Slack Technologies (WORK) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.44.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 77.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Slack Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.27, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Slack Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $216 million and GAAP net loss of $74.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $145 million and had a GAAP net loss of $360 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 419 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WORK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Slack Technologies, Inc. develops and publishes real-time collaboration applications and platforms. It provides engineering, sales, marketing, IT, project management and human resources solutions. The company was founded by Daniel Stewart Butterfield, Eric Costello, Callum James Henderson-Begg, and Serguei Mourachov in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on WORK: