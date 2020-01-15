Monness Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Oracle (ORCL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.88.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 74.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oracle is a Hold with an average price target of $55.00, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Oracle’s market cap is currently $176B and has a P/E ratio of 17.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORCL in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Bruce Chizen, a Director at ORCL sold 225,000 shares for a total of $12,291,750.

