Monness Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Dropbox (DBX)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Dropbox (DBX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.72.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 77.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Dropbox has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.33, a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Dropbox’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.5 million.

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files.