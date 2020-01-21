Monness Remains a Buy on Facebook (FB)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB) today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $222.14, close to its 52-week high of $222.63.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 74.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $241.53, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $222.63 and a one-year low of $142.52. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 12.71M.

