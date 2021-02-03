Monness Remains a Buy on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), with a price target of $2500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1919.12, close to its 52-week high of $1949.37.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 79.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2234.16, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2060.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1949.37 and a one-year low of $1008.87. Currently, Alphabet Class A has an average volume of 1.69M.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

