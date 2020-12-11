Monness Maintains a Hold Rating on Oracle (ORCL)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Oracle (ORCL) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.48, close to its 52-week high of $62.60.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 78.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.88, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Cleveland Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Oracle’s market cap is currently $180.5B and has a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.70.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.