Monness Maintains a Buy Rating on Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX), with a price target of $650.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $549.57.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 77.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $594.62 average price target, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $675.00 price target.

Netflix’s market cap is currently $243.4B and has a P/E ratio of 89.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year.

Netflix, Inc. is a subscription-based streaming service through which members can view TV shows, documentaries and movies on any internet-connected device. The company also offers its DVD-by-mail service in the United States. Founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997, Netflix is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.