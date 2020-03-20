Monness Keeps Their Hold Rating on Box (BOX)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Box (BOX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.65.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $21.19 and a one-year low of $8.64. Currently, Box has an average volume of 1.98M.

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device.