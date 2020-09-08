Monness Keeps a Hold Rating on Slack Technologies (WORK)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Slack Technologies (WORK). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.07.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 77.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Salesforce, and PagerDuty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Slack Technologies with a $33.00 average price target.

Based on Slack Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $202 million and GAAP net loss of $75.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 468 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WORK in relation to earlier this year.

Slack Technologies, Inc. develops and publishes real-time collaboration applications and platforms. It provides engineering, sales, marketing, IT, project management and human resources solutions. The company was founded by Daniel Stewart Butterfield, Eric Costello, Callum James Henderson-Begg, and Serguei Mourachov in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.