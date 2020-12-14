Monness Keeps a Buy Rating on Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM), with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $222.42.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 78.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $277.17, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Salesforce’s market cap is currently $203.5B and has a P/E ratio of 58.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.20.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.