Monness Believes Oracle (ORCL) Still Has Room to Grow

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Oracle (ORCL) today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.16, close to its 52-week high of $72.94.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 71.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oracle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.31, representing a -0.2% downside. In a report issued on March 5, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $72.94 and a one-year low of $39.71. Currently, Oracle has an average volume of 11.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORCL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Naomi Seligman, a Director at ORCL sold 25,000 shares for a total of $1,522,500.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.