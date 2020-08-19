Monness Believes Elastic (ESTC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Elastic (ESTC), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.53, close to its 52-week high of $99.56.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 78.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Elastic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.70, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on Elastic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $124 million and GAAP net loss of $31.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ESTC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, which is a set of software products that ingest and store data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on February 9, 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.