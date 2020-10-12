Monness Believes Amazon (AMZN) Still Has Room to Grow

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN) today and set a price target of $3750.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3286.65, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 78.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3764.00, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3500.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1646.2B and has a P/E ratio of 126.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.91.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

