Monness Believes Amazon (AMZN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $2800.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2367.92, close to its 52-week high of $2475.00.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 71.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2673.17, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2800.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1181.1B and has a P/E ratio of 112.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.26.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

