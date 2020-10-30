Monness Believes Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), with a price target of $2000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1626.00, close to its 52-week high of $1726.10.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 77.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1863.57, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1800.00 price target.

Alphabet Class A’s market cap is currently $1058.9B and has a P/E ratio of 35.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in August 2020, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of GOOGL bought 2,918 shares for a total of $738,706.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

