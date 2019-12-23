Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Hold rating on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) on December 19 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 76.0% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Easterly Government Properties, and Senior Housing Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monmouth Real Estate Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.13.

Based on Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $27.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MNR in relation to earlier this year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.