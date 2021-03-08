MongoDB (MDB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on MongoDB (MDB) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $308.17.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 74.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MongoDB with a $408.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $428.97 and a one-year low of $93.81. Currently, MongoDB has an average volume of 915.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDB in relation to earlier this year.

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan, and Geir Magnusson Jr. in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.