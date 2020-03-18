MongoDB (MDB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Richard Davis from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB (MDB), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.8% and a 77.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.83, a 58.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

Based on MongoDB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $62.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDB in relation to earlier this year.

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.