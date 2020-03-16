MongoDB (MDB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Needham gave MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Monness. Analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.17.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 62.2% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MongoDB is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $185.00, representing a 53.7% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

Based on MongoDB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $42.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.