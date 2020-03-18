MongoDB (MDB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Catie Powers- March 18, 2020, 5:40 AM EDT

After Barclays and Needham gave MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.75, representing a 70.9% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

Based on MongoDB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $62.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

