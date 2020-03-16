MongoDB (MDB) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Jason Carr- March 16, 2020, 6:48 AM EDT

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on MongoDB (MDB), with a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 52.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MongoDB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $42.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts