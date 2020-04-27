MongoDB (MDB) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB (MDB), with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 58.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MongoDB is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $142.80, a -10.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Based on MongoDB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $124 million and GAAP net loss of $62.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $85.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDB in relation to earlier this year.

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan, and Geir Magnusson Jr. in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.