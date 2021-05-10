Moneygram International (MGI) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on May 7, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Moneygram International (MGI), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.9% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Automatic Data Processing, and Fidelity National Info.

Moneygram International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Moneygram International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $323 million and net profit of $7.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $324 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More on MGI: