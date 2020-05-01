Moneygram International (MGI) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Hold rating on Moneygram International (MGI) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.45, close to its 52-week low of $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Moneygram International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

Based on Moneygram International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $321 million and GAAP net loss of $11.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $346 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.5 million.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.