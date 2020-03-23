Mondelez International (MDLZ) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International (MDLZ), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.84, close to its 52-week low of $41.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mondelez International with a $62.94 average price target, implying a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Mondelez International’s market cap is currently $62.08B and has a P/E ratio of 16.32. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLZ in relation to earlier this year.

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, gum, and candy.