Mondelez International (MDLZ) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

In a report released today, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International (MDLZ), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Conagra Brands, and Hain Celestial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mondelez International with a $56.22 average price target, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.72 and a one-year low of $44.00. Currently, Mondelez International has an average volume of 5.79M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, gum, and candy.