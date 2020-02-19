Mondelez International (MDLZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Evercore ISI and Wells Fargo gave Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.66, close to its 52-week high of $59.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 40.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and J & J Snack Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mondelez International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.69, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.89 and a one-year low of $46.37. Currently, Mondelez International has an average volume of 6.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLZ in relation to earlier this year.

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, gum, and candy.