Mondelez International (MDLZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Evercore ISI gave Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Kenneth Zaslow maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.02.

Zaslow has an average return of 1.5% when recommending Mondelez International.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is ranked #1087 out of 7483 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mondelez International with a $67.11 average price target, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.23 and a one-year low of $48.77. Currently, Mondelez International has an average volume of 7.99M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLZ in relation to earlier this year.

Illinois-based Mondelez International, Inc. is one of the largest snack companies in the world, with it manufacturing and marketing snack food products like biscuits (cookies, crackers and salted snacks), chocolate, gum & candy as well as various cheese & grocery and powdered beverage products. Its iconic global brands include Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum.

