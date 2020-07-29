Mondelez International (MDLZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and Bernstein gave Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Kenneth Goldman maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Conagra Brands, and Hain Celestial.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Seaport Global also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.96 and a one-year low of $41.19. Currently, Mondelez International has an average volume of 6.29M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MDLZ in relation to earlier this year.

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, gum, and candy. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

