Mondelez International (MDLZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Barclays gave Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 62.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.79, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Mondelez International’s market cap is currently $72.99B and has a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLZ in relation to earlier this year.

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, gum, and candy. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.