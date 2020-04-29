Mondelez International (MDLZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Barclays gave Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 45.3% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as McCormick & Company, Sanderson Farms, and TreeHouse Foods.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.76, a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Based on Mondelez International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.91 billion and net profit of $726 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.77 billion and had a net profit of $823 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLZ in relation to earlier this year.

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, gum, and candy. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.