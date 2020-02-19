Mondelez International (MDLZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Evercore ISI gave Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.66, close to its 52-week high of $59.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, TreeHouse Foods, and Conagra Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mondelez International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.71, which is an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mondelez International’s market cap is currently $85.49B and has a P/E ratio of 22.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLZ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, gum, and candy.