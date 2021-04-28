Mondelez International (MDLZ) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International (MDLZ) today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 75.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mondelez International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.90, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $60.23 and a one-year low of $48.77. Currently, Mondelez International has an average volume of 7.99M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLZ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Illinois-based Mondelez International, Inc. is one of the largest snack companies in the world, with it manufacturing and marketing snack food products like biscuits (cookies, crackers and salted snacks), chocolate, gum & candy as well as various cheese & grocery and powdered beverage products. Its iconic global brands include Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum.

Read More on MDLZ: