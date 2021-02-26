Monarch Mining (GBARF) Initiated with a Buy at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Monarch Mining (GBARF) on February 18 and set a price target of C$1.68. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 37.6% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as THC Biomed INTL, Newmont Mining, and Barrick Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Monarch Mining with a $1.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.