Momenta Pharma (MNTA) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma (MNTA) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.79, close to its 52-week high of $31.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 44.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.80, a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Momenta Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $44.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNTA in relation to earlier this year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases. Its products include the Glatiramer acetate injection and Enoxaparin Sodium injection.