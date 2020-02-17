Molson Coors (TAP) Receives a Sell from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Sell rating on Molson Coors (TAP) on February 13 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, and Monster Beverage.

Molson Coors has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.44, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, CFRA also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Molson Coors’ market cap is currently $11.95B and has a P/E ratio of 49.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of beer. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Europe, International, and Corporate. The United States segment consists of production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in the United States.

