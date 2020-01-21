Molson Coors (TAP) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Hold rating on Molson Coors (TAP) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Molson Coors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.30.

The company has a one-year high of $67.24 and a one-year low of $49.82. Currently, Molson Coors has an average volume of 1.68M.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of beer. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Europe, International, and Corporate. The United States segment consists of production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in the United States.

