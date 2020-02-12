Molson Coors (TAP) Receives a Buy from MKM Partners

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Molson Coors (TAP), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.05.

Kirk has an average return of 6.0% when recommending Molson Coors.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #4706 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Molson Coors with a $55.14 average price target, implying a -5.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Evercore ISI also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Molson Coors’ market cap is currently $12.56B and has a P/E ratio of 82.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of beer. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Europe, International, and Corporate. The United States segment consists of production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in the United States.

